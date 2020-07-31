Postal Service delays cause ballot fears ahead of November

The U.S. Postal Service is experiencing days-long backlogs of mail across the country after Trump fundraiser-turned-postmaster general Louis DeJoy "put in place new procedures described as cost-cutting efforts," the WashPost reports.

Why it matters: While postal workers are warning "that the policies could undermine their ability to deliver ballots on time, ... The backlog comes as the president ... has escalated his efforts to cast doubt about the integrity of the November vote, which is expected to yield record numbers of mail ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic."

Context: From the Post on July 14, "Postal Service memos detail 'difficult' changes, including slower mail delivery: Analysts say the memos recast the USPS as a business rather than a government service."