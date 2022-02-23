The big cities on the coasts don't crack the top nine metros leading the post-pandemic jobs recovery, according to a new report from the Economic Innovation Group.

The big picture: Superstar metros such as New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and D.C. are still magnets for job growth and talent, but a slew of smaller cities are joining their ranks.

What's happening: "The primary reason why these metros are leading the recovery is that they were seeing very robust job growth in the two years prior to the pandemic," says August Benzow, research lead at EIG.

"The pandemic itself was just a bump in the road. It didn't knock them off their strong trajectories."

But, but, but: Even these hot growth metros aren't immune to pandemic pain.