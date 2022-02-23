Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

These metro areas are leading the jobs recovery

Erica Pandey
Data: EIG; Chart: Axios Visuals

The big cities on the coasts don't crack the top nine metros leading the post-pandemic jobs recovery, according to a new report from the Economic Innovation Group.

The big picture: Superstar metros such as New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and D.C. are still magnets for job growth and talent, but a slew of smaller cities are joining their ranks.

What's happening: "The primary reason why these metros are leading the recovery is that they were seeing very robust job growth in the two years prior to the pandemic," says August Benzow, research lead at EIG.

  • "The pandemic itself was just a bump in the road. It didn't knock them off their strong trajectories."

But, but, but: Even these hot growth metros aren't immune to pandemic pain.

  • "Despite the strong performance of these metros, all of them except Salt Lake City still have significantly fewer leisure and hospitality jobs than they did before the pandemic," Benzow notes.
  • "And some are doing very well in some sectors and less well in other sectors," he says. "Phoenix, for example, has 26,090 fewer manufacturing jobs than it did in December 2019, but has gained 172,030 construction jobs."

Andrew SolenderShawna Chen
15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon approves National Guard deployment ahead of D.C. trucker protest

National Guard troops make their way to buses outside the D.C. Armory after ending their mission in Washington on May 24, 2021. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Department of Defense approved the deployment of about 700 unarmed D.C. National Guard troops ahead of potential trucker protests timed around next week's State of the Union address, AP reports.

Driving the news: The Capitol riot has left officials wary of miscalculating security risks. The National Guard members will help with traffic control, the Pentagon said.

Matt Phillips, author of Markets
33 mins ago - Economy & Business

Russia-Ukraine crisis opens new era of petro politics

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Russia's invasion of Ukraine could mark the start of a new era of petro politics, an uncomfortable parallel to the last inflationary period America faced.

Why it matters: Americans are likely to continue to face rising energy prices in the coming months, as Russia — the world's third-largest crude oil producer and largest natural gas producer — faces the prospect of sanctions.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Big Tech bets big on offices

Tech companies were among the first to send workers home, and they're likely to have vast numbers of jobs that can be done fully remotely — but they're still betting that offices will be the future.

Stunning stat: Tech companies held 36 of the 100 biggest office leases in 2021, up from 18 in 2020, per a new CBRE analysis.

