Tensions flare following police killing of Black man outside Portland

Photo: Paula Bronstein/AP

In Vancouver, Wash. — 12 minutes from Portland, Ore. — demonstrations intensified following the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Black man, Kevin Peterson Jr., who was fatally shot Thursday by sheriff's deputies.

The state of play: Hundreds of people gathered Friday night, with signs reading "Honk for Black lives," The Oregonian reports. Windows were broken, flags torched and federal agents in riot gear surrounded a federal building — cautioning demonstrators that trespassing could result in arrest.

The Oregonian reports that the circumstances of the killing remain unclear.

Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins said in a statement that joint city-county narcotics task force ran after a man into the parking lot of a bank, where he reportedly fired a gun in their direction, according to ABC News. "Deputies approached him because they believed he may have been selling drugs in the parking lot of a suburban Vancouver hotel," per the Oregonian.