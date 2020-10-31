Tensions flare following police killing of Black man outside Portland

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
In Vancouver, Wash. — 12 minutes from Portland, Ore. — demonstrations intensified following the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Black man, Kevin Peterson Jr., who was fatally shot Thursday by sheriff's deputies.
The state of play: Hundreds of people gathered Friday night, with signs reading "Honk for Black lives," The Oregonian reports. Windows were broken, flags torched and federal agents in riot gear surrounded a federal building — cautioning demonstrators that trespassing could result in arrest.
- The Oregonian reports that the circumstances of the killing remain unclear.
Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins said in a statement that joint city-county narcotics task force ran after a man into the parking lot of a bank, where he reportedly fired a gun in their direction, according to ABC News. "Deputies approached him because they believed he may have been selling drugs in the parking lot of a suburban Vancouver hotel," per the Oregonian.
- A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to Atkins.
- Peterson had "produced" a gun before officers fired, according to a report from The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, which is looking into further details of the shooting.