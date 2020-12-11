Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Mastercard, Visa cut payment services to Pornhub

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Mastercard and Visa are cutting off payment processing services to Pornhub, which has been under the spotlight for the volume of nonconsensual videos available through its site.

Why it matters: The move follows a New York Times report that detailed the harm that being on Pornhub can cause for people whose videos were posted without their consent. Days later, the site agreed to make changes designed to address criticism.

  • Mastercard said its move was effective immediately and is specific to Pornhub, though it continues to investigate content on other sites and will take appropriate action if unlawful content is found.

Catch up quick: As we reported yesterday, experts say the changes Pornhub is making represent positive steps, but will probably not be enough alone to solve the problem of non-consensual videos.

What they're saying:

  • Mastercard: "Our investigation over the past several days has confirmed violations of our standards prohibiting unlawful content on their site. As a result, and in accordance with our policies, we instructed the financial institutions that connect the site to our network to terminate acceptance."
  • Visa: "Given the allegations of illegal activity, Visa is suspending Pornhub’s acceptance privileges pending the completion of our ongoing investigation. We are instructing the financial institutions who serve [Pornhub parent company] MindGeek to suspend processing of payments through the Visa network."
  • Pornhub: "These actions are exceptionally disappointing, as they come just two days after Pornhub instituted the most far-reaching safeguards in user-generated platform history. Unverified users are now banned from uploading content — a policy no other platform has put in place, including Facebook."

Ina FriedAshley Gold
Dec 10, 2020 - Technology

Pornhub's tighter rules may not be enough, experts say

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Pornhub tightened its rules around violent and underage content this week. Those changes are a good start, experts say, but they won't be sufficient to combat a growing problem of non-consensual videos.

Why it matters: The New York Times story, by Nick Kristof, reported that Pornhub's vast user-generated content library contains plenty of revenge porn and videos with underage participants. It also details the harm that being on Pornhub can cause for people whose videos were posted without their consent.

Ursula Perano
5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo says New York City will close indoor dining next week

New York City will close indoor dining on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

Why it matters: Hospitalizations have continued to increase in New York City, a metric that Cuomo said the state would watch to determine whether tighter restrictions would be necessary. Takeout, delivery and outdoor dining will be allowed to continue.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
2 hours ago - World

Scoop: Fallout between Trump and top GOP senator made Morocco-Israel deal possible

Sen. Jim Inhofe (L) with President Trump. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A fallout between President Trump and Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, led to the breakthrough that resulted in the Morocco-Israel normalization deal, sources briefed on the matter told me.

Why it matters: Inhofe is Washington's most avid supporter of the Polisario Front — a Sahrawi rebel national liberation movement aiming to end Moroccan occupation of the Western Sahara. He has travelled many times to Algeria for meetings with Polisario leaders.

