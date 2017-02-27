 What you need to know about the right-wing movement consuming Europe - Axios
Featured

What you need to know about the right-wing movement consuming Europe

The rise of nationalism and right-wing populism is the story of the decade in America and across Europe. The global movement delivered Donald Trump the presidency and formed the core of his inaugural address. In coming years, it could fundamentally reshape the European Union as we know it.

Populism has been alive and well across Europe for years now, but the European migrant crisis has injected a new strain of nationalism into the movement. What follows is look at where populism in its many forms has made its mark across the continent and what might happen next...

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Democrat Joe Manchin gets in with Breitbart

Ron Sachs / AP

On Wednesday Feb 8, West Virginia's Democratic Senator Joe Manchin welcomed the Breitbart News editorial team to his Capitol Hill office for an hourlong off-the-record "get to know you" session. It was part of a behind-the-scenes process — kicked off post-election and led by Manchin's communications director Jonathan Kott — to establish warmer relations with the right-wing news outlet.

Why this matters: No other Democratic Senator has done a session like this with Breitbart; and most Democrats wouldn't touch the website with a 30-foot pole. But getting on with the controversial populist nationalist site — which has its former chairman Steve Bannon as the President's top adviser — could prove helpful to Manchin, who faces a tough re-election in 2018.

Keep reading Show less ... words
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Google discloses flaw in Microsoft's browsers after Redmond fails to fix it

Google has publicly identified a "high-severity" security flaw that affects several versions of Microsoft's browser and could allow an attacker to execute malicious code.

The disclosure is complicated by the fact that Microsoft has yet to release a patch despite having been notified by Google of the issue last November. Google has a practice of going public with security issues 90 days after privately reporting issues to the software maker in question.

Ivan Fratric, the Google researcher who identified the issue, said he expected Microsoft to fix the issue before the deadline.

"I will not make any further comments on exploitability, at least not until the bug is fixed," he said, according to Ars Technica. "The report has too much info on that as it is (I really didn't expect this one to miss the deadline)."

Microsoft's response Show less ... words
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump wants competition in media, but won't comment on AT&T-Time Warner

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Donald Trump declined to comment directly on AT&T's $85 billion proposed purchase of CNN owner Time Warner during a conversation with Breitbart News, known for its often favorable coverage of Trump and ties to the White House, but had this to say:

"You have to have competition in the marketplace and you have to have competition among the media. And I'm not commenting on any one deal, but you need competition generally and you certainly need it with media."

Key context: Trump threatened to block the deal during the final stretches of the campaign. But his answer in Monday's interview is in line with what he told Axios about his views on media competition shortly before taking office — and don't rule out the government harshly reviewing the proposed sale.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Elon Musk's SpaceX wants to fly two civilians around the moon

AP

Elon Musk's SpaceX said on Monday that it plans to carry two civilians around the Moon in 2018.

Details:

  • SpaceX says it was "approached" about the flight and that the two planned passengers "have already paid a significant deposit to do a moon mission."
  • They'll start training later this year.
  • Should all go as planned they will be traveling in the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is set to be tested this year without a crew and the following year with a team from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

What we're watching: Whether Musk sticks to his schedule. Some have raised questions about whether SpaceX can feasibly start putting humans in space next year, as The Verge notes, though Musk has brushed them off.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump on Oscars: so focused on me they flubbed the ending

Susan Walsh / AP

Donald Trump has at last spoken out about the Oscars, saying all the emphasis on politics undermined the glamour of the evening and led to the infamous mix-up over Best Picture.

He told Breitbart:

"I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn't get the act together at the end. It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn't feel like a very glamorous evening. I've been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad."
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Raftr sells itself as a more civilized social network

Dan Farber / Flickr cc

Raftr, a new startup launched by former Yahoo president Sue Decker, is prepared to take on Facebook and Twitter to become your new favorite social network. Decker and one of Raftr's investors, Harrison Metal founder Michael Dearing, told Kara Swisher, host of Recode Decode, that Raftr cuts through the noise by encouraging users to follow topics rather than people, creating a more conversational environment versus the self-promotional experience and one-way dialogue you may get on other sites.

"Using Raftr is like going to a really great dinner party where there's little rooms talking about different topics and you can move from room to room... it's not a shouting fest, it's not megaphones. It's a conversation." — Raftr investor Michael Dearing.

Decker added that the success of sites like Slack and Nextdoor have proved that Facebook and Twitter aren't the "end-all be-all" of social media. Rather Raftr presents a new opportunity for people to find like-minded users they can connect with on a series of subjects.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Freedom Caucus head kiboshes Obamacare repeal draft

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol / Flickr

Rep. Mark Meadows, the chairman of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, told CNN today that he'd vote against the leaked Obamacare repeal bill drafted by House Republicans. He said that refundable tax credits included in the draft "are nothing short of an entitlement program."

His key quote: "A new Republican president signs a new entitlement and a new tax increase as his first major piece of legislation? I don't know how you support that — do you?"

Read between the lines: Meadows — and by extension, at least some other members of the Freedom Caucus — might then oppose any repeal bill that includes tax credits.

But then again: The WSJ reported today that the GOP might pursue a "now or never" approach for repeal, forcing Republican lawmakers to get in line or risk being a party pariah.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Uber cans engineering exec over sexual harassment allegations from prior job

AP File

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has asked for, and received, the resignation of Amit Singhal, senior vice president of engineering since last month. The move came after Uber learned that Singhal had not told the company that his departure from Google in early 2016 was related to a sexual harassment allegation, according to Recode.

Uber reportedly failed to uncover the situation during its vetting process when hiring Singhal, who disputed the allegations prior to resigning from Google (and again to Recode on Monday). However, Google's investigation at the time found the employee's allegations to be "credible."

Piling on: Uber's reputation was severely damaged last week when a former engineer alleged sexual harassment and discrimination she experienced while working at the company. Although the circumstances of Singhal's departure from Google are entirely unrelated, Uber's failure to find out about the incident as part of its background check only adds to the narrative. On the other hand, Kalanick's response is in line with his recent stance that Uber will not tolerate harassment—a statement many have been skeptical about. The company also maintains that Singhal did not disclose this as part of his hiring process, and it did not come up through Uber's usual vetting practices for new hires.

The story has been updated with additional details about Singhal's hiring.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Low prices are throttling oil sands development

Jeff McIntosh / AP

Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben Van Beurden told Bloomberg that the company is unlikely to develop expensive new projects in the Alberta oil sands. "There are no plans for growth capital to be invested in oil sands," he said, while noting that the oil giant's existing oil sands operations there provide strong cash flow.

The interview comes after Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips announced in recent days that they're shedding over 4.5 billion barrels of oil sands reserves combined amid modest oil prices.

Why it matters: It's an example of how the state of oil markets can help to slow expanded production of certain fossil fuels that environmentalists want left undeveloped.

A related dynamic is in play in the U.S. Arctic offshore. Even if the Trump administration succeeds in unwinding former President Obama's decision to put those oil and natural gas resources off limits, don't look for interest among big oil companies in expensive Arctic offshore drilling anytime soon.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Theory of the day: Corporate tax reform won't be great for everyone

Corporate tax reform is all the rage in Washington and Wall Street, and the promise of lower rates has been used to help explain the historic rise in stock prices since election day. But while lower corporate taxes would certainly raise profits for American businesses, former Morgan Stanley Chief Economist Stephen Roach argues Monday in Project Syndicate that they would do little to help the average American or the broader economy.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis

Cuts won't cut it: Roach points out that Corporate America has been capturing a higher share of the national income ever since the Great Recession, yet these high profits have not encouraged businesses to increase investment in capital and equipment. They have, on the other hand, been distributing more money to shareholders.

The real problem, according to Roach, is sluggish consumer demand. Lower taxes won't get businesses to invest, but working to boost worker pay and spending power will.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

World Health Organization: Time to develop new antibiotics

David Goldman / AP

The World Health Organization on Monday listed 12 of the most dangerous bacteria that are resistant to drugs and pose serious threats to human health. Scientists and infectious disease experts compiled the list because the antibiotic-resistant bacteria "urgently need new effective treatments."

Why this matters: Antibiotics have been used for more than 70 years, but they are becoming less effective because they have been overprescribed and misused. The resulting "superbugs" kill roughly 23,000 Americans every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and many believe it's evolved into a full-blown "crisis." The WHO's list is a direct demand for pharmaceutical companies to develop new antibiotics, which have been overlooked by the industry in the pursuit of more lucrative drugs.

Link copied to clipboard.

Trending

Axios in your Inbox

Today's Newsletters

Follow Axios