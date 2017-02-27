- Shane Savitsky
- Alex Duner
- Rebecca Zisser
- 18 hrs ago
What you need to know about the right-wing movement consuming Europe
The rise of nationalism and right-wing populism is the story of the decade in America and across Europe. The global movement delivered Donald Trump the presidency and formed the core of his inaugural address. In coming years, it could fundamentally reshape the European Union as we know it.
Populism has been alive and well across Europe for years now, but the European migrant crisis has injected a new strain of nationalism into the movement. What follows is look at where populism in its many forms has made its mark across the continent and what might happen next...
