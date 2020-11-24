Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Pope Francis meets with NBA players to discuss social justice drive

Pope Francis meets with NBA players and officials from the National Basketball Players Association at the Vatican on Monday. Photo: Vatican Media

Pope Francis met with five NBA players and National Basketball Players' Association officials at the Vatican on Monday to discuss their efforts to address "social and economic injustice and inequality," per an NBPA statement.

Driving the news: The pope, who invited the delegation to the Vatican, spoke in support of nonviolent anti-racism protests following the killing of George Floyd in May, and also in an upcoming book.

What they're saying: "This meeting validates the power of our Players’ voices," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, who was at the Vatican with NBA players Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver, Anthony Tolliver and two other association officials, said in a statement.

  • "That one of the most influential leaders in the world sought to have a conversation with them demonstrates the influence of their platforms," Roberts added. "I remain inspired by our Players' continued commitment to serve and support our community."

The big picture: In the new book, "Let Us Dream: A Path to a Better Future," based on his conversations with biographer Austen Ivereigh, the pope praises Black Live Matter protesters while denouncing demonstrations against restrictions implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • "Some groups protested, refusing to keep their distance, marching against travel restrictions – as if measures that governments must impose for the good of their people constitute some kind of political assault on autonomy or personal freedom," he said in one excerpt, per the Guardian, criticizing those who claim "that being forced to wear a mask is an unwarranted imposition by the state."
"You'l never find such people protesting the death of George Floyd, or joining a demonstration because there are shantytowns where children lack water or education, or because there are whole families who have lost their income. On such matters they would never protest; they are incapable of moving outside of their own little world of interests."

Of note: While Francis has expressed support for Black Lives Matter protests, he said the push to remove statues of historical racist figures was "amputating history."

  • "A free people is a people that remembers, is able to own its history rather than deny it, and learns its best lessons," he said.

Go deeper: Pope Francis condemns "tragic" killing of George Floyd

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Key government agency says Biden transition can formally begin

General Services Administrator Emily Murphy. Photo: Alex Edelman/CNP/Getty Images

General Services Administrator Emily Murphy said in a letter to President-elect Joe Biden on Monday that she has determined the transition from the Trump administration can formally begin.

Why it matters: Murphy, a Trump appointee, had come under fire for delaying the so-called "ascertainment" and withholding the funds and information needed for the transition to begin while Trump's legal challenges played out.

Go deeper
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Key information about the effective COVID-19 vaccines — Oxford and AstraZeneca's vaccine won't just go to rich countries.
  2. Health: U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations keep breaking recordsWhy we're numb to 250,000 deaths.
  3. World: England to impose stricter regional systemU.S. hotspots far outpacing Europe's — Portugal to ban domestic travel for national holidays.
  4. Economy: The biggest pandemic labor market drags.
  5. Sports: Coronavirus precautions leave college basketball schedule in flux.
Go deeper
Orion Rummler
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Michigan board certifies Biden's win

Poll workers count absentee ballots in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 4. Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers certified the state's election results on Monday, making President-elect Joe Biden's win there official and granting him the state's 16 electoral votes.

Why it matters: Republican Party leaders had unsuccessfully appealed to delay the official certification, amid the Trump campaign's failed legal challenges in key swing states.

Go deeper

