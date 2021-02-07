Pope Francis has appointed 52-year-old French Sister Nathalie Becquart as an undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, the Vatican announced on Saturday.

Why it matters: Becquart is the first woman to be appointed to synod, which advises the pope. She's also the first to have voting rights. The pontiff has expressed support for women playing a more leading role in the Roman Catholic Church, though he has not advocated to overturn the Vatican's ban on a female priesthood.