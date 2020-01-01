Secretary of State Mike Pompeo postponed what would have been his first trip to Ukraine less than 24 hours before his scheduled departure amid ongoing tensions in Iraq, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.

The big picture: The State Department said the trip — which would have included stops in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus — was meant to "reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" while the country seeks an end to a six-year military conflict with Russian-backed separatists. The trip would have also come as President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, centered around an alleged pressure campaign on the Ukrainian government, looms.

