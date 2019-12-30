Pompeo to visit Ukraine this week with Senate impeachment trial looming

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make his first trip to Ukraine this week to "reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” as the country works to end a six-year military conflict with Russian-backed separatists, according to the State Department.

Why it matters: Allegations that President Trump withheld desperately needed military aid to Ukraine to pressure its government to investigate his political rivals have led to his impeachment for abuse of power. The Senate is expected to hold a trial in January.