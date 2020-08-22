Pompeo to visit Israel and the UAE on Monday

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Jerusalem on Monday, Israeli officials tell me, noting he will travel to the United Arab Emirates thereafter.

Why it matters: Israeli officials say the focus of the trip will be the U.S.-brokered normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE, and the U.S. efforts with the United Nations to renew international sanctions on Iran.

What to expect: In Israel, Pompeo is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. In the UAE, the U.S. secretary of state will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed and Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed.