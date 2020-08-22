2 hours ago - World

Pompeo to visit Israel and the UAE on Monday

Mike Pompeo. Photo: MIKE SEGAR / Contributor

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Jerusalem on Monday, Israeli officials tell me, noting he will travel to the United Arab Emirates thereafter.

Why it matters: Israeli officials say the focus of the trip will be the U.S.-brokered normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE, and the U.S. efforts with the United Nations to renew international sanctions on Iran.

What to expect: In Israel, Pompeo is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. In the UAE, the U.S. secretary of state will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed and Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed.

Barak Ravid
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Kushner plans trip to Middle East to encourage more Gulf states to normalize with Israel

Jared Kushner. Photo: Getty Images

President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner and White House envoy Avi Berkowitz are expected to travel to the Middle East and visit Israel along with several Gulf states during the first week of September to check on the U.S.-brokered normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Israeli and Arab officials tell me.

The state of play: Kushner and his delegation are expected to congratulate leadership in Israel and the UAE on the normalization deal and get updates on progress of the talks between the countries regarding possible agreements they may want to sign.

Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 23,037,518 — Total deaths: 801,060 — Total recoveries: 14,778,188Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 5,648,235 — Total deaths: 175,843 — Total recoveries: 1,965,056 — Total tests: 70,803,510Map.
  3. Politics: Trump accuses FDA of thwarting coronavirus response, after admin limits testing oversight Postal Service forms panel to oversee mail-in voting.
  4. Business: COVID-19 provides quantum leap for e-commerce.
  5. 1 🎬 thing: Theaters pitch consumers on going to the movies with new safety standards.
  6. World: South Korea reenters lockdown after spike in infections.
Orion Rummler
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

USPS priority mail delays got worse in early August, internal brief for postmaster general shows

The postmaster general testifies to the Senate on Aug. 21. Photo: U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee via Getty Images

On-time delivery for priority mail has continued to drop after a steep decline on July 4, an internal briefing for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy released by the House Oversight Committee on Saturday shows.

Why it matters: The U.S. Postal Service alerted 46 states and Washington, D.C., at the end of July that it cannot ensure ballots sent by mail in the general election will arrive in time to be counted. The warnings were planned prior to DeJoy's appointment and before his now-suspended operational changes to the service, per the Washington Post.

