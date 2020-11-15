Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Scoop: Pompeo, Netanyahu to attend normalization talks with Bahrain

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Patricia De Melo Moreira/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will attend a trilateral summit with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani in Jerusalem Wednesday, Israeli officials told me.

Why it matters: The summit is a follow-up to the agreement establishing peaceful and diplomatic relations between Israel and Bahrain, signed in Manama last month with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in attendance. It represents another step in normalizing relations between the two nations.

  • The nations are expected to sign a civil aviation agreement that will allow flight between Tel Aviv in Israel and Manama in Bahrain.
  • The officials will discuss a plan for opening embassies and exchanging ambassadors, Israeli officials told me.

Worth noting: Zayani's trip to the summit will mark the first official and public visit to Israel by a Bahraini minister. The Israeli government ratified the agreement with Bahrain on Sunday, after it cleared the legislature with a significant majority.

  • Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi — one of Netanyahu’s main political opponents — will also attend the summit. Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed Bin Rashid Al Zayani will also attend.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The economic advisers vying for gigs in Joe Biden's White House

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Joe Biden plans to fill his White House with economic advisers more progressive than he is, but they may be blocked from their most aggressive fiscal moves if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Why it matters: If the GOP keeps these progressives from winning a massive stimulus, they may be graded on a different curve: simply persuading Congress to spend more money, and relying on regulatory changes to advance Biden's broader agenda.

Fadel Allassan
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama addresses Trump transition in first interview since election

Screenshot: CBS News

Former President Obama told CBS' "Sunday Morning" that he often does not take President Trump "personally or seriously."

What's new: In his first television interview since the 2020 presidential election, Obama responded to Trump's claim that he has "done more for the African American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln."

Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci says transition delay harmful to public health as COVID-19 cases surge

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that President Trump's refusal to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team hurts public health as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

The state of play: As Trump refuses to concede the election to Biden, General Services Administration administrator Emily Murphy has not signed documents declaring Biden the apparent winner, preventing the president-elect's agency review teams from having access to information they need in order to get to work.

