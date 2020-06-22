18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top Pompeo aide will testify to House about ousted inspector general

Bulatao. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) announced on Monday that Brian Bulatao, a top State Department official and close confidante of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, will testify before the committee on July 2 as part of a probe into President Trump's firing of former Inspector General Steve Linick.

Why it matters: Linick testified to lawmakers that he was conducting two investigations that personally involved Pompeo — one concerning allegations of staff misuse and another probing the administration's efforts to circumvent Congress to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia — when Pompeo recommended that President Trump fire him.

  • Bulatao, the State Department’s undersecretary for management, has emerged as a "central figure" in Linick's removal. Linick says Bulatao was the one who called him to inform him of the news of his Friday night firing.
  • Linick testified that Bulatao "tried to bully" him over his investigation into the arm sales, calling it "a policy matter not within the IG’s jurisdiction."

The other side: Pompeo claims he was unaware of Linick's investigation into his alleged misuse of staff. He said at a press briefing that Linick was a "bad actor" and claimed he was fired because he "wasn’t performing a function in a way that we had tried to get him to."

  • Bulatao said in May that there were internal concerns about a "pattern" of media leaks related to Linick's investigations, and that the IG was unwilling to refer a leak investigation to the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency.
  • Bulatao offered no explicit evidence for the allegations.

What they're saying: Engel wrote in a statement, "The American people deserve to know the truth about why the President sacked one of our government's independent watchdogs."

  • "Up to this point, the administration has hidden behind smears and conspiracy theories instead of answering questions. I'm glad that Mr. Bulatao has declined to comply with the Committee's request to appear on record."

Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 9,006,757 — Total deaths: 469,239 — Total recoveries — 4,468,436Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,292,867 — Total deaths: 120,121 — Total recoveries: 622,133 — Total tested: 27,084,900Map.
  3. Trump administration: McEnany says Trump calling coronavirus "kung flu" is "linking it to its place of origin" — Trump declines to say he was joking about slowing down coronavirus testing.
  4. States: Florida surpasses 100,000 confirmed cases.
  5. 🎬 Entertainment: Golden Globes postponed until February.
Ina Fried
Updated 2 hours ago - Technology

Apple announces iOS 14, shift to homegrown chips for the Mac

Apple CEO Tim Cook, speaking at WWDC 2020. Screenshot: Axios

Apple used its developer conference to announce its transition to homegrown chips for the Mac, supplanting Intel, which has powered Apple's computer line for the past decade. It also announced updates to its phone, Mac, tablet and watch operating systems.

Why it matters: The shift will give Apple more control of its own destiny, but is likely to add short-term pain for users and developers alike.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump declines to say he was joking about slowing down coronavirus testing

In an interview with Scripps' Joe St. George on Monday, President Trump declined to confirm that he was joking when he said at a campaign rally Saturday that he asked officials to slow down coronavirus testing because a higher case total makes the U.S. look bad.

Why it matters: Joe Biden pounced on the line, calling it"an outrageous moment that will be remembered long after tonight’s debacle." White House officials told reporters after the rally that Trump was joking, and economic adviser Peter Navarro insisted on Sunday that the president's comments were "tongue-in-cheek."

