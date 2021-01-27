Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Pompeo to stay in DC and join Hudson Institute

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 12, 2021. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will join the Hudson Institute, giving him a platform to stay active in policy discussions and potentially run for president in 2024.

Why it matters: By aligning himself with the conservative think tank, Pompeo will keep close to the debates — and donors — that matter to the Republican Party.

“I am pleased to be joining Hudson Institute and look forward to contributing to its mission of promoting American leadership and global engagement,” Pompeo said in a statement obtained by Axios.

The big picture: The Hudson Institute has minted many of the policy proposals that have gained currency in the GOP, even as it prided itself on serving as a forum for Democrats and Republicans to exchange views during the Trump administration.

  • It's also become a landing spot for conservative national security thinkers, including Tim Morrison, a National Security Council official, and Jon Lerner, a GOP strategist who has advised Nikki Haley and former Vice President Pence.
  • Hudson’s former president and CEO, Ken Weinstein, was nominated by Trump as ambassador to Japan but he never received a full vote in the Senate. Hudson is now led by John Walters and Weinstein is a distinguished fellow.

What they are saying: “Secretary Pompeo’s exemplary record of public service and his commitment to the values underpinning our mission makes this an exciting opportunity for collaboration,” said Sarah May Stern, chair of Hudson's board of trustees.

Flashback: The day after President Biden's inauguration, Pompeo tweeted, "1,384 days," an apparent countdown to the 2024 election.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Kaine, Collins pitch Senate colleagues on censuring Trump

Sen. Tim Kaine speaks with Sen. Susan Collins. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP via Getty Images

Sens. Tim Kaine and Susan Collins are privately pitching their colleagues on a bipartisan resolution censuring former President Trump, three sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios.

Why it matters: Senators are looking for a way to condemn Trump on the record as it becomes increasingly unlikely Democrats will obtain the 17 Republican votes needed to gain a conviction in his second impeachment.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Anthony Coley to lead Justice Department public affairs

Photo: Xinhua/Ting Shen via Getty Images

Judge Merrick Garland, President Biden’s nominee for attorney general, has tapped Anthony Coley, an Obama-era Treasury Department official, to serve as a senior adviser and to lead public affairs at the Department of Justice, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: As the public face of the DOJ, Coley will help explain — and defend — the department's actions, from sensitive cases to prosecutorial decisions, including the investigation into Hunter Biden.

Orion Rummler
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

AP: Justice Dept. rescinds "zero tolerance" policy

A young girl waves to onlookers through the fence at the U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Ysidro, California, in Nov. 2018. Photo: Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden's acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson issued a memo on Tuesday to revoke the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which separated thousands of migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, AP first reported.

Driving the news: A recent report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz emphasized the internal chaos at the agency over the implementation of the policy, which resulted in 545 parents separated from their children as of October 2020.

