Scoop: Pompeo to stay in DC and join Hudson Institute

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 12, 2021. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will join the Hudson Institute, giving him a platform to stay active in policy discussions and potentially run for president in 2024.
Why it matters: By aligning himself with the conservative think tank, Pompeo will keep close to the debates — and donors — that matter to the Republican Party.
“I am pleased to be joining Hudson Institute and look forward to contributing to its mission of promoting American leadership and global engagement,” Pompeo said in a statement obtained by Axios.
The big picture: The Hudson Institute has minted many of the policy proposals that have gained currency in the GOP, even as it prided itself on serving as a forum for Democrats and Republicans to exchange views during the Trump administration.
- It's also become a landing spot for conservative national security thinkers, including Tim Morrison, a National Security Council official, and Jon Lerner, a GOP strategist who has advised Nikki Haley and former Vice President Pence.
- Hudson’s former president and CEO, Ken Weinstein, was nominated by Trump as ambassador to Japan but he never received a full vote in the Senate. Hudson is now led by John Walters and Weinstein is a distinguished fellow.
What they are saying: “Secretary Pompeo’s exemplary record of public service and his commitment to the values underpinning our mission makes this an exciting opportunity for collaboration,” said Sarah May Stern, chair of Hudson's board of trustees.
Flashback: The day after President Biden's inauguration, Pompeo tweeted, "1,384 days," an apparent countdown to the 2024 election.