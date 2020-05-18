28 mins ago - World

Pompeo warns China not to interfere with U.S. journalists in Hong Kong

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington,D.C., in April. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement on Sunday warning China the U.S. would take action if authorities interfere with the work of American journalists in Hong Kong. 

Why it matters: It's the latest escalation in disputes between the U.S. and China have during the coronavirus pandemic in regards to the outbreak's source, trade and the media. It comes as pro-democracy demonstrations have resumed in Hong Kong.

What he's saying: "It has recently come to my attention that the Chinese government has threatened to interfere with the work of American journalists in Hong Kong," Pompeo said.

  • "These journalists are members of a free press, not propaganda cadres, and their valuable reporting informs Chinese citizens and the world.
"Any decision impinging on Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms as guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law would inevitably impact our assessment of One Country, Two Systems and the status of the territory."

Background: On March 17, China announced it was canceling the press credentials of most U.S. journalists from the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post — effectively expelling over a dozen U.S. journalists. The move came after the U.S. effectively expelled about 60 Chinese state media workers several weeks earlier.

  • The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said the expelled journalists would not be permitted to work in Hong Kong — an unprecedented restriction on the freedom of U.S. journalists to operate in the former British colony, which has previously operated with a high degree of autonomy from the mainland.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 4,702,603 — Total deaths: 314,476 — Total recoveries — 1,722,804Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 1,484,804 — Total deaths: 89,399 — Total recoveries: 268,376 — Total tested: 11,077,179Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump is leaning toward keeping total funding cut to the WHO — Why Deborah Birx is the real power doctor on the White House coronavirus task force
  4. Economy: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says U.S. economy may not experience a full recovery until a coronavirus vaccine is available — Mark Cuban calls for government to hire millions of contact tracers to stem unemployment
  5. States: Cuomo demonstrates live coronavirus test, says not enough New Yorkers are getting tested — Newsom says first responders will be first victims of state budget deficits.
  6. Public health: Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  7. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown until end of May — U.K. hires more than 17,000 contact tracers.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump leans toward keeping total cut to WHO funding

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

President Trump is leaning toward preserving his total funding cut for the World Health Organization after being on the brink of announcing he'd restore partial funding, according to three sources familiar with the situation. A fourth source, a senior administration official, cautioned that the decision-making was fluid and was still subject to change.

Behind the scenes: Trump spent his weekend at Camp David with some of his closest Republican allies in the House of Representatives. A source familiar with the private discussions said that House members at Camp David pressed Trump "to not give a dime to WHO."

Why Deborah Birx is the real power doctor

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Don't be fooled by the grandmotherly demeanor and whimsical scarf collection. Administration officials say they've been taken aback by Deborah Birx's masterful political skills — including a preternatural ability to get what she wants while telling people what they want to hear.

Why it matters: She's better than any of the other public health officials at talking to Trump. While MAGA-land has spent weeks trying to get Anthony Fauci fired, Birx has been far more adept at influencing the president and shaping the administration's response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

