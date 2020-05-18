Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement on Sunday warning China the U.S. would take action if authorities interfere with the work of American journalists in Hong Kong.

Why it matters: It's the latest escalation in disputes between the U.S. and China have during the coronavirus pandemic in regards to the outbreak's source, trade and the media. It comes as pro-democracy demonstrations have resumed in Hong Kong.

What he's saying: "It has recently come to my attention that the Chinese government has threatened to interfere with the work of American journalists in Hong Kong," Pompeo said.

"These journalists are members of a free press, not propaganda cadres, and their valuable reporting informs Chinese citizens and the world.

"Any decision impinging on Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms as guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law would inevitably impact our assessment of One Country, Two Systems and the status of the territory."

Background: On March 17, China announced it was canceling the press credentials of most U.S. journalists from the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post — effectively expelling over a dozen U.S. journalists. The move came after the U.S. effectively expelled about 60 Chinese state media workers several weeks earlier.