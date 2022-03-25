Poll: Younger Americans bullish on cryptocurrencies
Americans under 50 are bullish on the future of cryptocurrencies, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.
Driving the news: "That signals the marketing is working as crypto companies target sports advertising in a push to go mainstream," Quinnipiac finance professor Osman Kilic said.
By the numbers: Fewer than 1 in 5 (16%) of the 1,936 polled (margin of error: ±2.2 points) say they currently own cryptocurrency.
- 74% say they have never bought it, and 8% say they owned it in the past, but no longer do.
Go deeper: White House issues executive order on regulating cryptocurrencies