Poll: Younger Americans bullish on cryptocurrencies

Data: Quinnipiac University. Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Americans under 50 are bullish on the future of cryptocurrencies, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

Driving the news: "That signals the marketing is working as crypto companies target sports advertising in a push to go mainstream," Quinnipiac finance professor Osman Kilic said.

By the numbers: Fewer than 1 in 5 (16%) of the 1,936 polled (margin of error: ±2.2 points) say they currently own cryptocurrency.

74% say they have never bought it, and 8% say they owned it in the past, but no longer do.

