In a new Gallup survey released Friday morning, only 24% of employees said they believe their employer cares about their well-being, down from 49% at the height of the pandemic.

Why it matters: The country is apparently getting back to normal. Since Gallup started asking about this back in 2010, only about a quarter of employees typically believed well-being was something the boss truly cared about.

During the COVID-19 crisis, when employers were regularly communicating plans and policies and health concerns, more workers got the sense they actually mattered.

As the pandemic dragged on, workers burned out and variants kept uncertainty alive — and that sense diminished.

At the same time, worker expectations around flexibility and treatment changed, said Jim Harter, chief scientist for Gallup's workplace management practice.

In other words, the bar has been raised, and workers expect more now.

The bottom line: We're back to normal in some ways, Harter said, but "not a real good normal."