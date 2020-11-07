Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Poll: Some 10% of Trump supporters say Biden won

Trump supporters at a rally in Reading, Pa. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.

Some of President Trump’s own supporters are not convinced he won the 2020 election, with one in 10 of them saying they think Joe Biden will be the next president, according to a new poll from a bipartisan group focused on strengthening democratic institutions.

Why it matters: With mail-in voting expanding Biden's lead and the president promising legal battles in several states, perceptions of the results are starting to form, according to the survey by Citizens for a Strong Democracy. The group is led by former Department of Homeland Security secretaries from both parties.

  • Some 43% of respondents remain unclear about the outcome, with 37 percent believing Biden won and 18% thinking Trump did.
  • Among Trump voters, 37% think he won the race, but 10% think Biden did.
  • By contrast, 64% of Biden’s voters believe their candidate is the victor.
  • By a nearly five-to-one ratio (42% to 9%), independent voters named Biden the winner.

The big picture: Some 80 percent of respondents in the 1,000 voter survey, conducted by phone during the two days after the election, say they will accept its outcome.

  • State elections officials received a 67% approval rating on handling the situation since Election Day, including 54% from Trump supporters.

But but but: There's real concern about election-related violence, with 85 percent thinking “violence is occurring or will occur as a result of this election.”

  • Some 92% agree “violence because of the results of an election is never acceptable.”

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge
  4. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus.
  5. Sports: NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  6. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
Axios
Politics & Policy

Biden: "We’re going to win this race"

Joe Biden. Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden said late Friday that while "we don't have a final declaration of victory yet," vote counts across the U.S. "tell us a clear and convincing story: We're going to win this race."

Why it matters: Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes needed to defeat President Trump, according to AP projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for the former vice president.

Oriana Gonzalez
Politics & Policy

Both Georgia Senate seats are heading to a runoff

David Perdue, Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock, Kelly Loeffler. Photo: Getty Images

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) will go to a Jan. 5 runoff contest after failing to win 50% of the popular vote in the race against Democrat Jon Ossoff, AP reports.

Why it matters: No winner has been declared in either of Georgia's two Senate battles, which means we likely won’t know which party will hold the Senate majority until 2021.

