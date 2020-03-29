Trump pulls tighter with Biden in nationwide polling
Photos: (left) Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; (right) Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump gained ground on Joe Biden in the WashPost/ABC News poll this month, going from 7 points down in February to a statistical tie — Biden 49% to Trump 47% among registered voters.
Why it matters: Preferences among all adults has Biden standing at 50% and Trump at 44%, though the poll also tests national sentiment and not state-by-state competitions for an electoral college majority.
- According to the poll, Trump is more trusted to handle the economy, and Biden is more trusted to manage health care policy.
The big picture: Biden has not yet secured the Democratic nomination, despite a 277-delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders.
- Some states have postponed their primaries in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Methodology: This poll was conducted by telephone from March 22 to 25 among 1,003 adults and 845 registered voters. Results for both groups have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.