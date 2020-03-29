Trump pulls tighter with Biden in nationwide polling

President Trump gained ground on Joe Biden in the WashPost/ABC News poll this month, going from 7 points down in February to a statistical tie — Biden 49% to Trump 47% among registered voters.

Why it matters: Preferences among all adults has Biden standing at 50% and Trump at 44%, though the poll also tests national sentiment and not state-by-state competitions for an electoral college majority.

According to the poll, Trump is more trusted to handle the economy, and Biden is more trusted to manage health care policy.

The big picture: Biden has not yet secured the Democratic nomination, despite a 277-delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Some states have postponed their primaries in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Methodology: This poll was conducted by telephone from March 22 to 25 among 1,003 adults and 845 registered voters. Results for both groups have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.