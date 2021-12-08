Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Nearly a quarter of college students wouldn't be friends with someone who voted for the other presidential candidate — with Democrats far more likely to dismiss people than Republicans — according to new Generation Lab/Axios polling.
Why it matters: Partisan divides — as each side inhabits parallel political, cultural and media universes —make a future of discord and distrust in the U.S. all the more likely.
By the numbers: 5% of Republicans said they wouldn't be friends with someone from the opposite party, compared to 37% of Democrats.
- 71% of Democrats wouldn't go on a date with someone with opposing views, versus 31% of Republicans.
- 30% of Democrats — and 7% of Republicans — wouldn't work for someone who voted differently from them.
Between the lines: Democrats argue that modern GOP positions, spearheaded by former President Trump — are far outside of the mainstream and polite conversation.
- Some have expressed unyielding positions on matters of identity — including abortion, LGBTQ rights and immigration — where they argue human rights, and not just policy differences, are at stake.
Women are more likely than men to take a strong partisan stance in their personal choices.
- 41% of women would go on a date with someone who voted for the opposing candidate, compared to 67% of men.
- 76% of women would work for someone who voted for the other candidate, vs. 86% of men.
- Just 68% of women — compared to 84% of men — would shop at or support the business of someone of the other party.
Methodology: This study was conducted Nov. 18-22 from a representative sample of 850 students nationwide from 2-year and 4-year schools. The margin of error is +/- 3.4 percentage points. The Generation Lab conducts polling using a demographically representative sample frame of college students at community colleges, technical colleges, trade schools and public and private four-year institutions.