Data: SurveyMonkey online poll of 2,620 adults conducted July 3–7, 2019, with a margin of error of ±2.5 percentage points; Poll methodology; Chart: Harry Stevens/Axios

While most Americans think the U.S. should be a global leader in space exploration, many remain hesitant about visiting, living on and working on the Moon.

By the numbers: Younger adults are far more interested in visiting the Moon as tourists compared to older adults. 65% of adults 18–24 years old would visit the Moon if money were not a factor, compared to just 25% of those 65 and older, according to an Axios-SurveyMonkey poll. By contrast, American adults across all generations are reluctant about living and working on the Moon, if settlements were established there.