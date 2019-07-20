While most Americans think the U.S. should be a global leader in space exploration, many remain hesitant about visiting, living on and working on the Moon.
By the numbers: Younger adults are far more interested in visiting the Moon as tourists compared to older adults. 65% of adults 18–24 years old would visit the Moon if money were not a factor, compared to just 25% of those 65 and older, according to an Axios-SurveyMonkey poll. By contrast, American adults across all generations are reluctant about living and working on the Moon, if settlements were established there.
Methodology: These data are from a SurveyMonkey online poll conducted among adults ages 18 and older in the United States. Respondents were selected from the more than 2 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States age 18 and over. The survey was conducted July 3-7, 2019 among 2,620 adults. The modeled error estimate for the full sample is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points and full crosstabs are available here.