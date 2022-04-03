Poll shows declining Dem, rising GOP midterm motivation

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Republican voters are signaling how they’re thinking about the 2022 midterms, with a recent Pew Research survey showing they're much more motivated this cycle by which party controls Congress after November.

Why it matters: It’s a significant shift from the 2018 elections, when there was only a narrow gap between the two parties on the same question.

Between the lines: The overall share of voters saying which party controls Congress “really matters” to them is similar this cycle (63%) to the last midterm cycle (65%).