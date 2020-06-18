Poll: 63% of Republicans say country is heading in the wrong direction

74% of Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, including 63% of Republicans — up from 42% in May, according to a new poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Why it matters: President Trump generally enjoys strong approval ratings within the Republican Party, but the state of the country may be eroding some of that support.

"Presidents seeking four more years in office typically rely on voters being optimistic about the direction the country is headed and eager to stay the course — a view most Americans don’t currently hold," AP's Julie Pace and Emily Swanson report.

The big picture: Most Americans polled by AP-NORC were pessimistic about the country's trajectory amid competing crises of outrage against racial injustice and police brutality, a global pandemic and sustained high unemployment.

What they found: 54% of Americans — and 22% of Republicans — said that President Trump has made things worse after the killing of George Floyd and following weeks of protest, per AP.

37% of Americans approved of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, down from 44% in March.

64% of Americans said that Trump's presidency has made the country more divided — including 37% of Republicans.

Methodology: The AP-NORC polled 1,310 adults from June 11-15 with a sample from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. Margin of error ± 3.7%.

