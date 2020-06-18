30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 63% of Republicans say country is heading in the wrong direction

President Trump at the White House on June 17. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

74% of Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, including 63% of Republicans — up from 42% in May, according to a new poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Why it matters: President Trump generally enjoys strong approval ratings within the Republican Party, but the state of the country may be eroding some of that support.

  • "Presidents seeking four more years in office typically rely on voters being optimistic about the direction the country is headed and eager to stay the course — a view most Americans don’t currently hold," AP's Julie Pace and Emily Swanson report.

The big picture: Most Americans polled by AP-NORC were pessimistic about the country's trajectory amid competing crises of outrage against racial injustice and police brutality, a global pandemic and sustained high unemployment.

What they found: 54% of Americans — and 22% of Republicans — said that President Trump has made things worse after the killing of George Floyd and following weeks of protest, per AP.

  • 37% of Americans approved of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, down from 44% in March.
  • 64% of Americans said that Trump's presidency has made the country more divided — including 37% of Republicans.

Methodology: The AP-NORC polled 1,310 adults from June 11-15 with a sample from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. Margin of error ± 3.7%.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Jun 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Poll: Biden leads Trump in six swing states

Photos: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Trump in all six 2020 battleground states tracked by a CNBC/Change Research poll out Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the first time Biden has led across all six states in this poll, reflecting his growing momentum both nationwide and in critical swing states needed to win the election.

Axios
Updated 23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 8,400,320 — Total deaths: 450,435 — Total recoveries — 4,109,183Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,163,290 — Total deaths: 117,717 — Total recoveries: 592,191 — Total tested: 24,937,877Map.
  3. 2020: President Trump will turn his Tulsa comeback rally into a massive festival.
  4. Public health: Oklahoma is among the states with the biggest case growth.
  5. Business: Companies reap windfalls from stimulus tax breaks.
  6. 🏀 Sports: Inside the NBA's Disney bubble.
Ina Fried
1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads with symbol once used by Nazis

Screenshot: Axios

Facebook has taken down an ad from the Trump campaign that went after antifa and leftist groups with a prominent display of an inverted red triangle in a black outline, a symbol the Nazis used for political dissenters.

Why it matters: Facebook has given politicians and campaigns wide latitude in what they say on its platform, but this appears to have been a step too far.

