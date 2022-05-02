Most Americans support the Biden administration's policies in support of Ukraine while Russia's invasion of the country continues, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

By the numbers: Around 76% of the people who took the poll believe that the U.S. should provide more humanitarian support to Ukraine, and 67% support increasing economic sanctions on Russia.

55% believe the U.S. should provide more military support to Ukraine.

At the same time, 72% oppose the U.S. taking direct military action on Russia, which President Biden has said is off the table because it could lead to a "Third World War."

42% of U.S. adults approve of Biden's handling of the invasion, an increase from the 33% when the war started in February, the Post noted.

The big picture: Last week, Biden said that his administration sent Congress a supplemental request for an additional $33 billion for humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.

Between the lines: While support for sanctions is broad, Americans are also concerned that they are contributing to the higher costs of food and energy.

68% of Democrats and 70% of Republicans say they are concerned about inflation in those areas.

Biden has warned that sanctioning Russians will lead to price hikes, but he has emphasized that this is a needed consequence of helping Ukraine: "We either back the Ukrainian people as they defend their country, or we stand by as the Russians continue their atrocities and aggression in Ukraine."

An overwhelming majority of Americans are also concerned that the war might expand beyond Ukraine.

81% of poll takers are "very/somewhat" concerned that it will expand to other European countries, and 80% are also "very/somewhat" concerned that the U.S. might have to get involved in the fighting.

80% are concerned about Russia's use of nuclear weapons.

