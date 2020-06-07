46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 80% of voters think the U.S. is spiraling out of control

Protesters in Seattle facing law enforcement personnel on June 6. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

80% of Americans believe that the current situation in the United States is "out of control," according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll of 1,000 registered voters.

Why it matters: The dual crises of the coronavirus pandemic and racial unrest have Americans pessimistic about the state of the country.

  • Of the voters who believe the country is out of control, 92% are Democrats, 78% are independents and 66% are Republicans.
  • 46% of voters describe the economy as "poor," and 54% fear that it will take a year or more for the coronavirus to be contained.
  • Americans by a 2-to-1 margin said they are more troubled by the actions of the police in the killing of George Floyd than by violence at some protests.

The big picture: The pandemic and protests have had a minor impact on President Trump's job approval rating, which registered at 45% — down only 1% from April, according to the poll.

  • However, he remains 7% behind in a head-to-head matchup with Joe Biden, who received 49% support to Trump's 42%.
  • 51% of voters polled said Biden would be better at uniting the country, while 26% said Trump would.
  • Trump has more favorable numbers on the economy, with 48% saying he would be better at cutting unemployment and getting people back to work, compared to 35% for Biden.

Methodology: This poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters from May 28 through June 2 and has a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points.

Ursula Perano
Politics & Policy

Barr accuses media of lying about peaceful protesters outside White House

Attorney General Bill Barr defended his decision to forcibly remove protesters from outside of the White House last week, claiming on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the media is lying about the protesters being peaceful and that there was no connection between the incident and President Trump's visit to St. John's Church.

Why it matters: Barr has faced calls for accountability over the use of irritants and smoke balls on protesters in Lafayette Park on Monday before Trump's photo op at St. John's. A number of reporters on scene insist that the protesters were peaceful, but Barr called it "one of the big lies that the media seems to be perpetuating at this point."

Jacob Knutson
Politics & Policy

Joe Biden to travel to Texas to meet with George Floyd’s family

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden will travel to Texas to meet with the family of George Floyd to offer condolences before Floyd’s funeral service on Tuesday, the New York Times first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: Biden's visit follows more than a week of massive protests across the United States against police violence and systemic racism.

Jacob Knutson
Politics & Policy

Trump says he has ordered National Guard to withdraw from D.C.

National Guard members deploy near the White House. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump announced in a tweet Sunday that he has ordered the National Guard to begin withdrawing from Washington, D.C.

Why it matters: The presence of federal law enforcement in the nation's capital had been a point of contention between Trump and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who described it as an "invasion of our city" on "Fox News Sunday."

