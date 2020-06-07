Poll: 80% of voters think the U.S. is spiraling out of control

80% of Americans believe that the current situation in the United States is "out of control," according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll of 1,000 registered voters.

Why it matters: The dual crises of the coronavirus pandemic and racial unrest have Americans pessimistic about the state of the country.

Of the voters who believe the country is out of control, 92% are Democrats, 78% are independents and 66% are Republicans.

46% of voters describe the economy as "poor," and 54% fear that it will take a year or more for the coronavirus to be contained.

Americans by a 2-to-1 margin said they are more troubled by the actions of the police in the killing of George Floyd than by violence at some protests.

The big picture: The pandemic and protests have had a minor impact on President Trump's job approval rating, which registered at 45% — down only 1% from April, according to the poll.

However, he remains 7% behind in a head-to-head matchup with Joe Biden, who received 49% support to Trump's 42%.

51% of voters polled said Biden would be better at uniting the country, while 26% said Trump would.

Trump has more favorable numbers on the economy, with 48% saying he would be better at cutting unemployment and getting people back to work, compared to 35% for Biden.

Methodology: This poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters from May 28 through June 2 and has a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points.

