Republicans and Democrats agree — the country is falling apart

Mike Allen, author of AM
Data: Ipsos/Axios poll. Chart: Axios Visuals

The two parties agree: In a new Axios-Ipsos poll, fourth-fifths of Americans — both Republicans and Democrats — say America is falling apart.

Why it matters: The question, asked Tuesday and Wednesday, reflects the collision of crises besetting the country — the backdrop of a pandemic, recession, decoupling of red/blue America, and racial injustice and the immediacy of the Capitol insurrection, followed by Impeachment II.

22% of Democrats and 19% of independents — one-fifth of each — say they aren't proud to be an American.

  • 7% of Republicans, and 17% of Americans as a whole, say that.

The bottom line: Something else to agree on ... Both parties say traditional party leaders don't get them.

Go deeper

Margaret TalevDavid Nather
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP voters choose Trump — again

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Republicans across the U.S. are siding with President Trump over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — big time — according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll.

The state of play: A majority of Republicans still think Trump was right to challenge his election loss, support him, don’t blame him for the Capitol mob and want him to be the Republican nominee in 2024.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret TalevDavid Nather
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Romney's rising star (with Democrats)

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Utah's Mitt Romney is at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to how fellow Republicans view him. But the GOP's 2012 presidential nominee is crushing it with Democrats, the Axios-Ipsos poll found.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump becomes first president to be impeached twice

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House voted 232-197 to impeach President Trump for “incitement of insurrection" after a violent pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol last week while Congress met to count the Electoral College vote.

Why it matters: Trump is now the only president in history to have been impeached twice — his first impeachment happened just over a year ago in December of 2019. He has just one week left in his term before President-elect Biden is sworn-in on Jan. 20.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow