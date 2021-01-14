Republicans and Democrats agree — the country is falling apart

The two parties agree: In a new Axios-Ipsos poll, fourth-fifths of Americans — both Republicans and Democrats — say America is falling apart.

Why it matters: The question, asked Tuesday and Wednesday, reflects the collision of crises besetting the country — the backdrop of a pandemic, recession, decoupling of red/blue America, and racial injustice and the immediacy of the Capitol insurrection, followed by Impeachment II.

22% of Democrats and 19% of independents — one-fifth of each — say they aren't proud to be an American.

7% of Republicans, and 17% of Americans as a whole, say that.

The bottom line: Something else to agree on ... Both parties say traditional party leaders don't get them.