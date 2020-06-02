Police scanner apps get record downloads
Five of the most popular police scanner apps are experiencing a combined record number of downloads, as thousands of protestors look to take to the streets across American cities, according to new data from Apptopia.
Details: The apps allow users to listen to live audio from fire and police scanners, weather radios, air traffic and marine radios, etc. in real-time around the world.
- Scanner Radio - Fire and Police Scanner
- Police Scanner
- Radio Police Scanner (App)
- Police Scanner Radio & Fire (App)
- Police Scanner + (App)