2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Getting bad cops off the streets

President Trump speaks during an event on police reform in the Rose Garden. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump hinted on Tuesday at a small potential area of bipartisan consensus on policing.

Why it matters: America's police departments do a bad job of keeping bad cops off the streets, with unsurprising and unacceptable results.

  • Systemic racism is real, and America's police disproportionately target black men in a way that white people are finally beginning to recognize.

On Tuesday in the Rose Garden, Trump said there are a "small number of bad police officers. ... They are very tiny. I use the word 'tiny.' It is a very small percentage. But you have them."

  • He was there to sign a modest executive order limiting the use of chokeholds and moves to create a national database for police misconduct," Axios' Alayna Treene reports.
  • The order also pushes for de-escalation training, which Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for on Monday.
  • "You've got to get cops to understand that it's not a cowardly act, that backing off could save this person's life," said Tom Manger, a retired police chief in Virginia and Maryland and former president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

Between the lines: Both of the police officers involved in recent high-profile killings of black men had previous incidents that should have raised flags.

  • Garrett Rolfe: "The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot faced disciplinary action in 2016 for a use-of-force incident involving a firearm, according to department records."
  • Derek Chauvin: "The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd shot one suspect, was involved in the fatal shooting of another, and received at least 17 complaints during his nearly two decades with the department, according to police records and archived news reports."

The bottom line: Police departments in general need work. Police used tear gas on protesters in 98 cities across 35 states in the weeks since George Floyd was killed, the New York Times.

Go deeper: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on reopening in the midst of protests

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

More than two weeks of protests across the U.S. following George Floyd's killing have put pressure on police departments to scale back the force that can be used on civilians and prompted new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, after George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump signs executive order on police reform

President Trump shows his signature on an Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump signed a modest executive order on Tuesday that encourages limiting the use of chokeholds and moves to create a national database for police misconduct.

Why it matters: Top Trump aides recognize that he is under increased pressure to do something to address the mass outcry spurred by the killing of George Floyd. This order, which many lawmakers will say does not go far enough, is intended to send a message that Trump is willing to work with Congress on more meaningful reform.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rayshard Brooks' family demands "drastic change" in policing

Rayshard Brooks' widow Tomika Miller (D) holds one of her daughters as his family and their lawyers speaks to media in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday. Photo: Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

Rayshard Brooks' family called on Monday for justice and an overhaul of policing policies during a news conference on the Atlanta black man's fatal shooting by a white police officer in the city last week.

  • Hours later, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pledged to sign administrative orders reforming the police, including requiring uses of deadly force to be reported to the citizen’s review board.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow