Poland ready to give fighter jets to U.S. to supply Ukraine

The Polish government announced Tuesday it was prepared to deploy its entire fleet of used MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. airbase in Germany, giving the U.S. the option to then transfer the Soviet-era aircraft to Ukraine's military.

Why it matters: Ukraine has pleaded with the Western allies to either impose a "no-fly" zone or hand over warplanes that Ukrainian pilots could use to counter Russia's aerial assault. But the U.S. and Poland had downplayed the chances of such a deal as recently as Monday, warning of major logistics issues and the risk of provoking Russia.

Details: Under one option being considered by the Biden administration, the U.S. would backfill Poland's MiG-29 fleet with American-made F-16 fighter jets.

Poland hinted at that proposal in its statement Tuesday, asking the U.S. "to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities" in exchange for the MiGs.

Poland also called on other eastern-flank NATO allies in possession of MiGs — Bulgaria and Slovakia — to take similar steps.

The White House, the State Department and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Between the lines: With Tuesday’s announcement, Poland seems to be shifting responsibility for making this deal happen – and for weathering the repercussions from Russia – onto the U.S.

Russia's Defense Ministry had warned on Sunday that any country that allows Ukrainian-operated airplanes to use their soil to attack the Russian military could be considered a participant in the conflict.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the U.S. would not oppose Poland's "sovereign decision" to send fighter jets to Ukraine, stressing: "They make their own decisions, but it is not as easy as just moving planes around."

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.