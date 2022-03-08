Poland ready to give fighter jets to U.S. to supply Ukraine
The Polish government announced Tuesday it was prepared to deploy its entire fleet of used MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. airbase in Germany, giving the U.S. the option to then transfer the Soviet-era aircraft to Ukraine's military.
Why it matters: Ukraine has pleaded with the Western allies to either impose a "no-fly" zone or hand over warplanes that Ukrainian pilots could use to counter Russia's aerial assault. But the U.S. and Poland had downplayed the chances of such a deal as recently as Monday, warning of major logistics issues and the risk of provoking Russia.
Details: Under one option being considered by the Biden administration, the U.S. would backfill Poland's MiG-29 fleet with American-made F-16 fighter jets.
- Poland hinted at that proposal in its statement Tuesday, asking the U.S. "to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities" in exchange for the MiGs.
- Poland also called on other eastern-flank NATO allies in possession of MiGs — Bulgaria and Slovakia — to take similar steps.
- The White House, the State Department and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Between the lines: With Tuesday’s announcement, Poland seems to be shifting responsibility for making this deal happen – and for weathering the repercussions from Russia – onto the U.S.
- Russia's Defense Ministry had warned on Sunday that any country that allows Ukrainian-operated airplanes to use their soil to attack the Russian military could be considered a participant in the conflict.
- White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the U.S. would not oppose Poland's "sovereign decision" to send fighter jets to Ukraine, stressing: "They make their own decisions, but it is not as easy as just moving planes around."
This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.