Pokémon Go creator Niantic announced today the acquisition of Mayhem, a small San Francisco startup focused on online gaming communities, along the lines of the much larger Discord. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Between the lines: As it stands, the social options within Niantic games are fairly limited, and many players use Discord servers to discuss the game, plan meet-ups and share strategy.

The big picture: Niantic has a bold goal of digitally mapping in 3D the entire world and creating an augmented-reality platform that can be used for a wide range of games and other applications.

Mayhem is a small company with only a handful of employees, having raised $5.7 million. But it fits within Niantic's approach of using acquisitions to expand its technology and employee skill set.

It's the company's seventh acquisition in recent years, following last year's purchase of 3D mapping company 6D.ai.

What's next: Niantic plans to wind down Mayhem's standalone product and use the team and technology to work on social efforts specific to its own apps.