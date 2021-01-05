Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Pokémon Go creator Niantic buys online gaming startup Mayhem

Ina Fried, author of Login

The Mayhem team. Photo: Niantic

Pokémon Go creator Niantic announced today the acquisition of Mayhem, a small San Francisco startup focused on online gaming communities, along the lines of the much larger Discord. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Between the lines: As it stands, the social options within Niantic games are fairly limited, and many players use Discord servers to discuss the game, plan meet-ups and share strategy.

The big picture: Niantic has a bold goal of digitally mapping in 3D the entire world and creating an augmented-reality platform that can be used for a wide range of games and other applications.

  • Mayhem is a small company with only a handful of employees, having raised $5.7 million. But it fits within Niantic's approach of using acquisitions to expand its technology and employee skill set.
  • It's the company's seventh acquisition in recent years, following last year's purchase of 3D mapping company 6D.ai.

What's next: Niantic plans to wind down Mayhem's standalone product and use the team and technology to work on social efforts specific to its own apps.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
15 mins ago - Economy & Business

PPP loans return with a lot of unanswered questions

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The stimulus bill begrudgingly signed by President Trump on the Sunday after Christmas includes $284 billion for a revived Paycheck Protection Program, which would be available to small businesses whether they received loans the first time around or not.

How it will work: We don't know. And that's a problem.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

The bear case for big energy and climate deals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Anyone thinking that the immediate past is a prologue for Capitol Hill dealmaking could be in for rough years ahead.

Catch up fast: In late December, Congress passed and President Trump signed legislation to cut a major greenhouse gas, extend clean energy tax incentives and bolster Energy Department tech deployment programs.

2 hours ago - Technology

Former Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn joins IBM as vice chairman

Gary Cohn (R) with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Gary Cohn, the former top economic adviser to President Trump and former president of Goldman Sachs, tweeted Tuesday that he is joining IBM as vice chairman.

The big picture: Cohn, a Democrat, was considered one of the most powerful "globalists" in Trump's West Wing. He disagreed with Trump on just about every issue besides tax cuts and resigned in 2018 after a struggle inside the White House over tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

