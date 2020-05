A USPS mail box on April 20 in New York. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Louis DeJoy, a fundraiser for the Republican National Committee and President Trump, will begin serving as the new postmaster general on June 15, the Postal Services' Board of Governors confirmed to the Washington Post on Wednesday.

The big picture: Some Trump administration officials see USPS' struggle for survival amid the coronavirus as an opportunity for reform or even privatization, Axios' Alayna Treene and Kia Kokalitcheva reported last month.