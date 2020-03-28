Podcast: Is it too late to emulate South Korea?
The United States missed a number of chances to mimic how Singapore and South Korea contained their coronavirus outbreaks. Dan digs in with Axios' Sam Baker.
The United States missed a number of chances to mimic how Singapore and South Korea contained their coronavirus outbreaks. Dan digs in with Axios' Sam Baker.
Our health care system isn't designed to handle a massive influx of patients who all need care for the same thing at the same time. Dan and Axios' Sam Baker explain how America's initial response to coronavirus could strain facilities and harm patients.
Go deeper: Why the U.S. is so far behind on coronavirus testing
Coronavirus is disrupting the global economy, but it also presents opportunities for some emerging technologies. Dan digs in with Axios' Joann Muller.
Prisons and detention centers are environments that are uniquely susceptible to the spread of diseases. Dan digs into the challenges with Axios' Stef Kight.
Go deeper: Coronavirus behind bars