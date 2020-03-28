1 hour ago - Health

Podcast: Is it too late to emulate South Korea?

The United States missed a number of chances to mimic how Singapore and South Korea contained their coronavirus outbreaks. Dan digs in with Axios' Sam Baker.

Podcast: Coronavirus could overwhelm our health care system

Our health care system isn't designed to handle a massive influx of patients who all need care for the same thing at the same time. Dan and Axios' Sam Baker explain how America's initial response to coronavirus could strain facilities and harm patients.

Pro Rata Podcast: Robots and the rise of coronavirus tech

Coronavirus is disrupting the global economy, but it also presents opportunities for some emerging technologies. Dan digs in with Axios' Joann Muller.

Podcast: Prisons as coronavirus petri dishes

Prisons and detention centers are environments that are uniquely susceptible to the spread of diseases. Dan digs into the challenges with Axios' Stef Kight.

