Podcast: Last dance of the unicorns

Forbes just released its annual Midas List of the world's best venture capitalists, despite company values being in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dan digs in with Forbes senior editor Alex Konrad.

MLB teams are more valuable than ever

Reproduced from Forbes; Chart: Axios Visuals

MLB team valuations have risen yet again, capping a decade of growth during which the average team's value has increased four-fold, per Forbes.

Why it matters: With team profits also reaching record highs — an average of $50 million per team for a 25% increase YoY — the league is confident it will be able to weather whatever economic downturn a shortened season might cause.

Podcast: The other coronavirus test

You’ve heard about the need for better coronavirus testing, but there’s another test that could advance our understanding of the virus and get us back to normal faster. Dan digs in with Axios' Alison Snyder.

Podcast: Inside Trump's coronavirus timeline

President Trump pledged to reopen the U.S. economy by Easter, a date that most medical experts agree is too soon to effectively contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Dan digs into the backstory and what comes next with Axios' Jonathan Swan.

