Podcast: Space tourism blasts off
This year, both Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin plan to fly passengers on suborbital space trips. Dan and and Axios' Miriam Kramer discuss how tourism could change space industry economics, regulation, and size.
Multiple space tourism companies are aiming to send their first customers to the edge of space before the end of this year.
Why it matters: Right now, most revenue in the space industry is tied up in government contracts, but experts say the maturing industry will need tourism to grow into the $1 trillion economy some predict it could be.
SpaceX has penned a deal with the space tourism outfit Space Adventures to launch private citizens to orbit aboard the company's Crew Dragon capsule.
Why it matters: SpaceX is building and testing the Crew Dragon to fly astronauts to the International Space Station, but this announcement shows they're thinking about orbital space tourism as a possible driver of revenue for them in the future.
