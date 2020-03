The Fed has clearly gotten the message being sent from financial markets — "OMFG!!!" — and has acted accordingly.

The state of play: The U.S. central bank is responding to the coronavirus outbreak as if the country is in a crisis, first by declaring an emergency 50 basis point rate cut last week, and on Thursday by announcing $1.5 trillion in injections to the systemically important repo market, on top of already increased funding injections.