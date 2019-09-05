More women accuse opera star Plácido Domingo of sexual misconduct: AP

Opera star Plácido Domingo has been accused by 11 more women of sexual harassment toward them or of inappropriate behavior, reports AP, which interviewed his accusers. Domingo's spokeswoman issued a statement disputing the allegations.

Why it matters: The 78-year-old Spanish tenor and multiple Grammy Award winner is regarded as one of the greatest ever opera singers. In August interviews with AP, multiple women accused the star of sexual harassment and abusing his power over 3 decades from the late 1980s.