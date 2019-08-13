Opera singer Plácido Domingo has been accused by several women of sexual harassment and abusing his power over 3 decades from the late 1980s, AP reported in an investigation it published Tuesday. He described the claims as "inaccurate."

Why it matters: The 78-year-old Spanish tenor and multiple Grammy Award winner is regarded as one of the greatest ever opera singers. AP reported numerous allegations of harassment and claims that his conduct involved dangling jobs and sometimes punishing the women professionally when they refused his advances, per AP.