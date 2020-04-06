Italian wine deal gets done in the midst of coronavirus outbreak

Platinum Equity completed its acquisition of Italian wine distributor Farnese Group from NB Renaissance Partners.

Why it matters: Because the deal actually closed, despite everything that's happened in the U.S. and Italy since it was agreed to in December. And the pricing terms never changed.

Financial terms weren't disclosed, but earlier reports were that the deal is worth around €170 million.

The bottom line: U.S. wine sales were up 66% for the week ending March 21, compared to the same period last year, per Nielsen data. Overall U.S. alcoholic beverage sales have climbed 55%.

