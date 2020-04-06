1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Italian wine deal gets done in the midst of coronavirus outbreak

Dan Primack

Wine from The Farnese Group on display in 2016. Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for SOBEWFF

Platinum Equity completed its acquisition of Italian wine distributor Farnese Group from NB Renaissance Partners.

Why it matters: Because the deal actually closed, despite everything that's happened in the U.S. and Italy since it was agreed to in December. And the pricing terms never changed.

  • Financial terms weren't disclosed, but earlier reports were that the deal is worth around €170 million.

The bottom line: U.S. wine sales were up 66% for the week ending March 21, compared to the same period last year, per Nielsen data. Overall U.S. alcoholic beverage sales have climbed 55%.

Go deeper: Virus vices take a toll on Americans

Sara Fischer

Virus vices take a toll on Americans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are doubling down on their worst habits to cope with the mental and emotional stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The pandemic will have a long-lasting impact on the health of the American people, in part due to the habits they'll pick up during the weeks and months they're forced to stay home.

Dan Primack

M&A activity crashes

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Global merger and acquisition activity fell sharply in the first quarter of 2020, with dollar volume dropping 28% to $698 billion and the number of deals off 14% to 9,616, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv.

The big picture: The dollar drop was largely driven by the disappearance of megadeals valued at over $10 billion, which fell from $412 billion for the Jan. 1–March 28 period in 2019, to $179 billion that same period this year.

Sara Fischer

Streaming spikes during coronavirus

Data: Nielsen; Chart: Axios Visuals

Streaming video has shot up dramatically in the U.S. over the past month, as more people turn to their screens for comfort during the nationwide coronavirus.

Why it matters: The pandemic has changed user behavior to promote more binge-watching, a habit that's likely to stay after the crisis concludes.

