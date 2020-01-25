Kitchen matches: Plant-based meats fire up fast-food traffic and sales

The state of play: Zak Weston, a foodservice analyst at The Good Food Institute, says both businesses benefit when fast-food chains partner with plant-based "meat" companies, such as start-up Impossible Foods and Lightlife Foods, which is operated by Canadian company Maple Leaf Foods.

Every time a new partnership is announced, the chain and plant-based company see a rise in their stock prices, per Weston.

Plant-based meats have a 3.5% market in American quick service restaurants.

Burger King has capitalized on the plant-based "meat" trend following the release of its Impossible Whooper. The stores saw an overall increase in foot-traffic and a 3.5% sales increase in its U.S. stores, CNBC reports.

Dave and Buster's restaurants switched from using Impossible Foods products for its burgers to Lightlife's plant-based patty as it gained popularity — highlighting an increase in market competition, Reuters reports.

Food giants have entered the growing market — posing a challenge to startups centered around plant-based meats, the Washington Post notes. The larger companies already have systems in place to handle national production and distribution, areas where startups have struggled to meet growing demand, CNBC reports.

Tyson announced the launch of its plant-based nuggets and a burger blended with beef and peas in July through its company Raised & Rooted. Beyond Meat stocks fell the day Tyson revealed its plant-based products, per the Post.

Nestlé launched a plant-based patty in the fall, per CNBC. Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider told Fortune it took the company only 18 months to get a plant-based product on the shelves after they decided to enter the market.

Why now? Weston says companies selling vegan or vegetarian items previously targeted a niche audience, but are now producing and marketing their items to the general public as healthy alternatives that taste just like meat.

Worth noting: Ricardo San Martin, who studies meat alternatives at UC-Berkeley, told Vox, "plant-based means it’s of ingredients that come from plants...they are processed foods."

In regards to climate change, meat production accounts for 8% of the greenhouse gases emitted in the U.S., the New York Times reports.

Yes, but: While plant-based "meat" products have a smaller carbon footprint than animal meat products, they have five times the footprint of a bean patty, Marco Springmann, a senior environmental researcher at the University of Oxford, told CNBC.

