Planned Parenthood accused by former president of gag order attempt

Leana Wen, who was ousted as Planned Parenthood president in July, claimed in a scathing letter to the group's board of directors that its leadership was trying to "buy my silence," the New York Times reports. Planned Parenthood denies the claims.

Why it matters: Per the Times, which obtained the letter, the escalating dispute threatens to prolong and magnify an acrimonious transition at the top of the best-known women’s health care and reproductive rights group in the U.S. at a time when Planned Parenthood is increasingly under external political duress.