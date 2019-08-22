Planned Parenthood clinics try to stay afloat after withdrawing from Title X

Planned Parenthood clinics in the Northwest and Midwest are trying to stay afloat financially after withdrawing this week from the federal family planning program known as Title X, the AP reports.

What's happening: Utah and Minnesota clinics — which serve all or nearly all of their state's Title X patients — are considering charging copays or fees to patients who used to get free services like STD testing or cancer screening. Southern Idaho expects to be hit hard by the lack of federal funds, while health care providers worry about taking on the state's approximately 1,000 low-income women now potentially without care.