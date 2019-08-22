Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Planned Parenthood clinics try to stay afloat after withdrawing from Title X

This image shows the Planned Parenthood logo on the side of a white building on a sunny day, with two trees framing the sign.
A Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center on May 31, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. Photo: Michael Thomas/Getty Images

Planned Parenthood clinics in the Northwest and Midwest are trying to stay afloat financially after withdrawing this week from the federal family planning program known as Title X, the AP reports.

What's happening: Utah and Minnesota clinics — which serve all or nearly all of their state's Title X patients — are considering charging copays or fees to patients who used to get free services like STD testing or cancer screening. Southern Idaho expects to be hit hard by the lack of federal funds, while health care providers worry about taking on the state's approximately 1,000 low-income women now potentially without care.

  • There will reportedly be little impact in the Deep South, since "Planned Parenthood did not provide Title X services in most of the region’s states," per the AP.
  • Illinois, Hawaii, Vermont and New York are among the Democratically controlled states aiming to make up for some of the lost federal funding.

Background: Planned Parenthood left Title X to avoid complying with the Trump administration's "gag rule," which bars groups that offer abortions or abortion referrals from receiving federal funding.

