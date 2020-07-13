3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Planned Parenthood launches digital ad campaign for Biden

Photo: Erik McGregor / Contributor

Planned Parenthood Votes, the political arm of the national reproductive rights group, is ramping up its general election efforts, launching five-figure digital ad campaigns across nine battleground states.

Why it matters: This is the group's biggest election cycle effort yet, part of a larger $45 million investment ahead of November's election, and provides a glimpse of how Democrats are trying to take down President Trump on women's health issues while boosting Joe Biden as the alternative.

  • The ads will run in Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Colorado, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
  • The campaign is also being deployed soon after the Supreme Court's 7-2 ruling siding with the Trump administration over the Affordable Care Act's contraception mandate.
  • Now, employers with a religious or moral objection to birth control don't have to to cover it in their employees' health care plans.

Details: The PP Votes ads pick up on a theme that the Biden campaign has been pushing: a contrast in leadership between Biden and Trump.

  • The ad shows excerpts from Trump saying things like: "I would veto legislation that weakens pro-life policies."
  • In the next cut, the narrator says: "Imagine a world where access to health care," and a cut from one of Biden's public speeches finishes the sentence, "is a right — not a privilege."
  • The 10- and 15-second ads reflect how some Democrats are trying to keep reproductive issues front and center with just four months until the election.
  • The group endorsed Biden for president last month and is doing targeted voter outreach across 12 swing states.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pro-Trump PAC drops $23 million on summer anti-Biden ads

Screenshot: America First Action

America First Action, a leading pro-Trump super PAC, will focus on Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in a $23 million anti-Biden summer ad campaign beginning next week.

Why it matters: The ad buy signals which swing states the groups sees as most vulnerable for President Trump. Arizona and Wisconsin were not included earlier this year in the core battleground strategy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
Jul 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Polls show Trump has fight on his hands in Kansas and Montana

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Public and private polling shows President Trump "not only trailing badly in swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin, but running closely with [Joe] Biden in traditionally conservative bastions like Kansas and Montana," the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Trump won each of those states in 2016 by 20 points. If he's in dogfights there, his map is on fire.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
Jul 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's doctrine: Erase Trump, re-embrace the world

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto, and Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Foreign policy will look drastically different if Joe Biden defeats President Trump in November, advisers tell Axios — starting with a Day One announcement that the U.S. is re-entering the Paris Climate Agreement and new global coordination of the coronavirus response.

The big picture: If Trump's presidency started the "America First" era of withdrawal from global alliances, Biden's team says his presidency would be the opposite: a re-engagement with the world and an effort to rebuild those alliances — fast.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow