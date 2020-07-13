Planned Parenthood launches digital ad campaign for Biden

Photo: Erik McGregor / Contributor
Planned Parenthood Votes, the political arm of the national reproductive rights group, is ramping up its general election efforts, launching five-figure digital ad campaigns across nine battleground states.
Why it matters: This is the group's biggest election cycle effort yet, part of a larger $45 million investment ahead of November's election, and provides a glimpse of how Democrats are trying to take down President Trump on women's health issues while boosting Joe Biden as the alternative.
- The ads will run in Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Colorado, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
- The campaign is also being deployed soon after the Supreme Court's 7-2 ruling siding with the Trump administration over the Affordable Care Act's contraception mandate.
- Now, employers with a religious or moral objection to birth control don't have to to cover it in their employees' health care plans.
Details: The PP Votes ads pick up on a theme that the Biden campaign has been pushing: a contrast in leadership between Biden and Trump.
- The ad shows excerpts from Trump saying things like: "I would veto legislation that weakens pro-life policies."
- In the next cut, the narrator says: "Imagine a world where access to health care," and a cut from one of Biden's public speeches finishes the sentence, "is a right — not a privilege."
- The 10- and 15-second ads reflect how some Democrats are trying to keep reproductive issues front and center with just four months until the election.
- The group endorsed Biden for president last month and is doing targeted voter outreach across 12 swing states.