Planned Parenthood launches digital ad campaign for Biden

Planned Parenthood Votes, the political arm of the national reproductive rights group, is ramping up its general election efforts, launching five-figure digital ad campaigns across nine battleground states.

Why it matters: This is the group's biggest election cycle effort yet, part of a larger $45 million investment ahead of November's election, and provides a glimpse of how Democrats are trying to take down President Trump on women's health issues while boosting Joe Biden as the alternative.

The ads will run in Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Colorado, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The campaign is also being deployed soon after the Supreme Court's 7-2 ruling siding with the Trump administration over the Affordable Care Act's contraception mandate.

Now, employers with a religious or moral objection to birth control don't have to to cover it in their employees' health care plans.

Details: The PP Votes ads pick up on a theme that the Biden campaign has been pushing: a contrast in leadership between Biden and Trump.