Pittsburgh Easter mass shooting leaves at least 2 dead

Pittsburgh authorities confirmed two deaths after at least 11 people were shot in the East Allegheny area of the city's North Side overnight.

Driving the news: Pittsburgh Public Safety Department confirmed the deaths and that several people were injured "escaping gunfire" via a Twitter post on Easter Sunday morning. "An 11th gunshot victim connected to this incident showed up at a local hospital, condition unknown, it said in a later tweet.

The department said at 1:19a.m. in its first tweet on the incident that "multiple shots" had been fired in East Allegheny and urged people to avoid the area of E. Ohio Street from Madison Avenue to Cedar Avenue.

"This is a very active scene," it added.

The big picture: The incident in Pittsburgh was the second mass shooting of the Easter weekend, after one in South Carolina's capital resulted in 14 people injured at a shopping mall on Saturday.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said officers had arrested a suspect arrested a suspect in that shooting, which law enforcement did not believe "was random," per AP.

"We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire," he added.

