Pinterest said yesterday that it will start showing only information from health organizations — like the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the WHO-established Vaccine Safety Net — when people search for vaccine information, AP reports.

Why it matters: Vaccine misinformation has spread via social media, and experts worry that it's dissuading parents from vaccinating their children. The implications are clear: The measles outbreak recently broke a 27-year record.

