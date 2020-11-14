Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

In pictures: Diwali celebrated amid coronavirus pandemic

A woman lights sparklers during Diwali in Allahabad, India. Photo: Sanjay Kanojia/AFP via Getty Images

Many are celebrating a relatively low-key Diwali, the festival of lights, this year as coronavirus cases surge in many parts of the world.

Driving the news: Coronavirus restrictions and social distancing efforts have derailed the plans of many Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists who usually celebrate the festival by attending large gatherings.

The big picture: Many in India held small celebrations in their homes and communities while several temples across the country streamed prayer sessions online, per AP.

  • The Empire State Building in New York City was illuminated with an orange light to celebrate. President Trump extended his "warmest wishes to all those celebrating Diwali" in a statement Saturday. President-elect Joe Biden also sent his best wishes in a tweet.
  • Celebrations were being held in Pakistan, Nepal and several other cities around the world.
A man wearing a mask is seen in front of his marigold flower garlands display during Diwali in New Delhi, India. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A girl lights lamps for Diwali in Assam, India. Photo: Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Revelers release a handmade sky-lantern from the terrace of a building to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Kolkata. Photo: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images
Pakistani Hindu women celebrate Diwali at Krishna Mandir in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images
A lady decorates her doorstep during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, England. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Hindu devotees take part in Diwali rituals in Vejalpur village in India. Photo: Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images
Girls hold sparklers during Diwali in Assam, India. Photo: Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A family lights sparklers during Diwali in Faridabad, India. Photo: Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images
A man is seen carrying marigold flower garlands for sale for Diwali in the flower market in New Delhi, India. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Measles is surging around the worldThe trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history.
  2. Politics: California governor attended dinner for 12 despite COVID-19 spikes.
  3. Business: Walmart, grocers reinstate coronavirus shopping restrictions — Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America.
  4. States: North Dakota governor issues mask mandate amid coronavirus spike.
  5. World: Austria announces nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar.
Ursula Perano
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

North Dakota governor issues mask mandate amid coronavirus spike

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Photo: Stephen Yang/Getty Images

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) issued a statewide mask mandate late Friday evening that will apply when individuals are inside businesses, indoor public spaces or outdoor spaces when social distancing is not sufficient.

Why it matters: North Dakota's coronavirus numbers per capita are soaring, with the state reporting over 1,800 new cases on Thursday and another 1,400 new cases on Friday. The state's hospitals are overloaded, as are its neighbor, South Dakota's. States nationwide are approaching or already in similar conundrums.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Race and education in America

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Al Seib (Los Angeles Times)/Getty

Education is viewed as America’s great equalizer. But our segregated past supports barriers to quality education today.

