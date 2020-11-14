In pictures: Diwali celebrated amid coronavirus pandemic

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
A woman lights sparklers during Diwali in Allahabad, India. Photo: Sanjay Kanojia/AFP via Getty Images
Many are celebrating a relatively low-key Diwali, the festival of lights, this year as coronavirus cases surge in many parts of the world.
Driving the news: Coronavirus restrictions and social distancing efforts have derailed the plans of many Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists who usually celebrate the festival by attending large gatherings.
The big picture: Many in India held small celebrations in their homes and communities while several temples across the country streamed prayer sessions online, per AP.
- The Empire State Building in New York City was illuminated with an orange light to celebrate. President Trump extended his "warmest wishes to all those celebrating Diwali" in a statement Saturday. President-elect Joe Biden also sent his best wishes in a tweet.
- Celebrations were being held in Pakistan, Nepal and several other cities around the world.