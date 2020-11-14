In pictures: Diwali celebrated amid coronavirus pandemic

Many are celebrating a relatively low-key Diwali, the festival of lights, this year as coronavirus cases surge in many parts of the world.

Driving the news: Coronavirus restrictions and social distancing efforts have derailed the plans of many Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists who usually celebrate the festival by attending large gatherings.

The big picture: Many in India held small celebrations in their homes and communities while several temples across the country streamed prayer sessions online, per AP.

The Empire State Building in New York City was illuminated with an orange light to celebrate. President Trump extended his "warmest wishes to all those celebrating Diwali" in a statement Saturday. President-elect Joe Biden also sent his best wishes in a tweet.

Celebrations were being held in Pakistan, Nepal and several other cities around the world.

A man wearing a mask is seen in front of his marigold flower garlands display during Diwali in New Delhi, India. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A girl lights lamps for Diwali in Assam, India. Photo: Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Revelers release a handmade sky-lantern from the terrace of a building to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Kolkata. Photo: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images

Pakistani Hindu women celebrate Diwali at Krishna Mandir in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images

A lady decorates her doorstep during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, England. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Hindu devotees take part in Diwali rituals in Vejalpur village in India. Photo: Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images

Girls hold sparklers during Diwali in Assam, India. Photo: Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A family lights sparklers during Diwali in Faridabad, India. Photo: Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images