In photos: Thousands rally nationwide for Women's March

Thousands rallied in cities across the U.S. on Saturday in a Women's March meant "to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to [President] Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat."

Driving the news: Many attending Saturday's marches — from Washington, D.C., to Mobile, Alabama and Boise, Idaho — held signs depicting the late Supreme Court justice, who, before dying last month, reportedly told her granddaughter that her "most fervent wish" was that she would "not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Three days after Ginsburg's death, however, Trump offered Judge Amy Coney Barrett the nomination.

Democrats view Barrett's rushed confirmation process as "illegitimate," and fear her expected confirmation could transform the court for decades.

The bottom line: Many attending the Women's March, the latest of several protests that started with a massive demonstration the day after Trump's 2017 inauguration, urged people to get out and vote.

“[Trump's] presidency began with women marching and now it’s going to end with woman voting. Period,” Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March said on Saturday, per AP.

Nikki Cole, national policy campaign director of One Fair Wage, rallies at the base of an 18-foot wooden statue of Elena the Essential, representing service worker’s demand for respect, full pay and fair elections, at the Women's March in a Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for One Fair Wage)

Many in New York City held signs encouraging people to vote in November. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators rally as they take part in the nationwide Women's March in New York City. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Many protesters held signs depicting Ginsburg and her words during Saturday's Women's March in New York City. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Marchers in Washington, D.C., pose with an 18-foot wooden statue of Elena the Essential. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for One Fair Wage

Demonstrators took to the streets in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and to protest President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the November election. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A women holds a sign that says, "smash with patriarchy," at the Women's March in New York City. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images