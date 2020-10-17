In photos: Thousands rally nationwide for Women's March

Demonstrators rally as they take part in the nationwide Women's March on in New York City. Photo: Kena Betancur /AFP via Getty Images
Thousands rallied in cities across the U.S. on Saturday in a Women's March meant "to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to [President] Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat."
Driving the news: Many attending Saturday's marches — from Washington, D.C., to Mobile, Alabama and Boise, Idaho — held signs depicting the late Supreme Court justice, who, before dying last month, reportedly told her granddaughter that her "most fervent wish" was that she would "not be replaced until a new president is installed."
- Three days after Ginsburg's death, however, Trump offered Judge Amy Coney Barrett the nomination.
- Democrats view Barrett's rushed confirmation process as "illegitimate," and fear her expected confirmation could transform the court for decades.
The bottom line: Many attending the Women's March, the latest of several protests that started with a massive demonstration the day after Trump's 2017 inauguration, urged people to get out and vote.
- “[Trump's] presidency began with women marching and now it’s going to end with woman voting. Period,” Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March said on Saturday, per AP.