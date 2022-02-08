New York City delivery workers who call themselves "Los deliveristas" celebrated new protections and benefits last month in the latest moment of a long history of Latinos in workers' rights movements.

Why it matters: Hispanics make up 18% of the US labor force, but are overrepresented as workers in food service (27%), cleaning and maintenance (37%), and farming (43%), occupations where workers have been protesting and striking since the pandemic’s onset — and for decades.

In photos:

A fruit packing worker demonstrates in Naches, Wash., on May 16, 2020, joining striking workers from at least six local fruit packing facilities. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

More than 1,000 janitors with the Service Employees International Union march ahead of a potential strike on Sept. 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

A demonstrator protests McDonald's workplace conditions on Oct. 26, 2021 in Chicago. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Unemployed hospitality and service workers hold a die-in in Miami Beach on May 22, 2020, demanding Gov. Ron DeSantis fix the unemployment system and send out their benefits. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Kim Cordova, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and one of few Latinas in US union leadership positions, leads the rally during the strike against King Soopers in Glendale, Colo. on Jan. 13. Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Members of Grupo Tolteca Chichimeca, a Mexican indigenous-inspired group, join a march of excluded workers on Dec. 10, 2021 in New York City to demand Gov. Kathy Hochul increase the Excluded Workers Fund by $3 billion. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Union members and supporters march along the Strip during a Culinary Union “We Will Come Back Stronger!” rally in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2021. Photo: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

