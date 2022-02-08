Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

In photos: Latino labor battles

Shoshana Gordon

A demonstrator raises a fist during a march for food delivery workers’ rights in New York on April 21, 2021. Photo: Paul Frangipane/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York City delivery workers who call themselves "Los deliveristas" celebrated new protections and benefits last month in the latest moment of a long history of Latinos in workers' rights movements.

Why it matters: Hispanics make up 18% of the US labor force, but are overrepresented as workers in food service (27%), cleaning and maintenance (37%), and farming (43%), occupations where workers have been protesting and striking since the pandemic’s onset — and for decades.

In photos:
A fruit packing worker demonstrates in Naches, Wash., on May 16, 2020, joining striking workers from at least six local fruit packing facilities. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images
More than 1,000 janitors with the Service Employees International Union march ahead of a potential strike on Sept. 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
A demonstrator protests McDonald's workplace conditions on Oct. 26, 2021 in Chicago. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Unemployed hospitality and service workers hold a die-in in Miami Beach on May 22, 2020, demanding Gov. Ron DeSantis fix the unemployment system and send out their benefits. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Kim Cordova, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and one of few Latinas in US union leadership positions, leads the rally during the strike against King Soopers in Glendale, Colo. on Jan. 13. Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Members of Grupo Tolteca Chichimeca, a Mexican indigenous-inspired group, join a march of excluded workers on Dec. 10, 2021 in New York City to demand Gov. Kathy Hochul increase the Excluded Workers Fund by $3 billion. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Union members and supporters march along the Strip during a Culinary Union “We Will Come Back Stronger!” rally in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2021. Photo: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Get more news that matters about Latinos in the hemisphere, delivered right to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sign up for the Axios Latino newsletter.

Go deeper

Russell Contreras
20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Uncovering the Underground Railroad to Mexico

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

It's likely more enslaved Black people escaped to Mexico than originally thought, scholars say.

Why it matters: The story of the Underground Railroad to Mexico — loosely organized paths allowing enslaved Black people to escape bondage by fleeing south — exposes a neglected history about the Black experience in the Americas.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana GonzalezSara Fischer
31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Netflix's “The Power of the Dog” tops Oscar nominations list

Netflix, trailer

Netflix’s Western hit “Power of the Dog” racked up the most nominations for the 94th Academy Awards.

The big picture: Overall, streaming services — particularly Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon — dominated in all main acting and best picture categories.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
53 mins ago - Economy & Business

Rumble SPAC spikes on Joe Rogan offer

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Vivian Zink/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

SPAC silliness hit a new high yesterday, in the form of a giant stock surge for the blank check company taking Rumble public.

Driving the news: Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski tweeted an offer to top podcaster Joe Rogan, offering him $100 million over four years to move his show to Rumble from Spotify.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow