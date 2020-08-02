7 hours ago - World

In photos: Eid al-Adha celebrated during coronavirus pandemic

Morning prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque on Aug. 1 in New Delhi, India. Photo: Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim festival, was observed by thousands over the weekend — although the coronavirus pandemic has thwarted traditional celebrations.

The big picture: The United Arab Emirates closed mosques for Eid prayers, the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia was scaled down, Oman reinstated a nighttime curfew, and Lebanon and Iraq recently entered two-week lockdowns, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • The pandemic had made it "harder for many to fulfill the religious tradition of purchasing livestock" for the Feast of Sacrifice, PBS reports.
  • Muslims around the world stayed at home or with relatives for the holiday.

Of note: Some of the earliest outbreaks of the virus were traced to religious services or pilgrimages. Countries including Saudi Arabia "reported a big jump in cases following the Eid al-Fitr festival in May after restrictions were eased," WSJ reports.

  • The Saudi Health Ministry said that no coronavirus infections have been reported from the small number of pilgrims allowed to perform the hajj this year, per PBS.
Morning prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi, India, on Aug. 1. Photo: Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A Palestinian couple at the Dead Sea on Aug. 2 during the Eid al-Adha holiday. Photo: Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images
Morning prayer at Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, on Aug. 2. Photo: Islam Yakut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Morning prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi, India, on Aug. 1. Photo: Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Raw hides of sacrificial animals in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Aug. 1. Photo: Ahmed Salahuddin/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Prayer in Dhaka on Aug. 1. Photo: Ahmed Salahuddin/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A Kashmiri Muslim family enjoys lunch on Aug. 1 in Srinagar, India. Photo: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images
Prayer in flood-affected area near Dhaka on Aug. 1. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Two Rohingya girls in new clothes at the refugee camp in New Delhi, India, on Aug. 1. Photo: Amarjeet Kumar Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

