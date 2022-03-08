In photos: 60,000 under evacuation orders in Sydney as floods lash Australia
Some 60,000 Sydney residents were under evacuation orders as heavy rains and flash flooding pummeled much of Australia's largest city on Tuesday, per Australian emergency services.
The big picture: The floods have lashed Australia's east coast since late last month, killing at least 20 people. An Australian Bureau of Meteorology official told a briefing Tuesday Sydney faced a "tough" 48 hours due to heavy rains, and minor to major flooding was occurring from the state of Queensland's border to Victoria's.