Some 60,000 Sydney residents were under evacuation orders as heavy rains and flash flooding pummeled much of Australia's largest city on Tuesday, per Australian emergency services.

The big picture: The floods have lashed Australia's east coast since late last month, killing at least 20 people. An Australian Bureau of Meteorology official told a briefing Tuesday Sydney faced a "tough" 48 hours due to heavy rains, and minor to major flooding was occurring from the state of Queensland's border to Victoria's.

Staff of the Camden Sports Club wade through the floodwaters to enter the building in the southwestern Camden suburb of Sydney on March 8. Photo: Muhammad Farooq/AFP via Getty Images

Traffic backed up on a road heading into Sydney's Northern Beaches during heavy rain on March 8. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

A tree fallen beside a car during heavy rain in the Sydney suburb of North Balgowlah on March 8. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Residents look at a car stranded in Camden's floodwaters on March 8. Photo: Muhammad Farooq/AFP via Getty Images

A boat sits next to the main highway next to the Georges River in the Sydney suburb of Milperra on March 8. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images