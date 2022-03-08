Skip to main content
In photos: 60,000 under evacuation orders in Sydney as floods lash Australia

Rebecca Falconer
An aerial drone view of houses inundated by floodwater on March 07, 2022 in Woodburn, Australia.
An aerial view of houses inundated by floodwater on in Woodburn in the Australian state of New South Wales on March 7. Photo: Dan Peled/Getty Images

Some 60,000 Sydney residents were under evacuation orders as heavy rains and flash flooding pummeled much of Australia's largest city on Tuesday, per Australian emergency services.

The big picture: The floods have lashed Australia's east coast since late last month, killing at least 20 people. An Australian Bureau of Meteorology official told a briefing Tuesday Sydney faced a "tough" 48 hours due to heavy rains, and minor to major flooding was occurring from the state of Queensland's border to Victoria's.

AUSTRALIA-WEATHER-FLOOD Staff of the Camden Sports Club wade through the floodwaters to enter into the building in southwestern Camden suburb of Sydney on March 8
Staff of the Camden Sports Club wade through the floodwaters to enter the building in the southwestern Camden suburb of Sydney on March 8. Photo: Muhammad Farooq/AFP via Getty Images
Traffic backed up on a road heading into the Northern Beaches during heavy rain on March 08, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.
Traffic backed up on a road heading into Sydney's Northern Beaches during heavy rain on March 8. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images
A tree fallen beside a car during heavy rain in the suburb of North Balgowlah on March 08, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.
A tree fallen beside a car during heavy rain in the Sydney suburb of North Balgowlah on March 8. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images
Residents look at a car stranded in floodwaters due to heavy rain in southwestern Camden suburb of Sydney on March 8
Residents look at a car stranded in Camden's floodwaters on March 8. Photo: Muhammad Farooq/AFP via Getty Images
A boat sits next to the main highway next to the Georges River in the suburb of Milperra on March 08
A boat sits next to the main highway next to the Georges River in the Sydney suburb of Milperra on March 8. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images
Residents use a pedestrian bridge as floodwaters reach residential areas in southwestern Sydney on March 8.
The scene at a pedestrian bridge in southwestern Sydney on March 8. Photo: Muhammad Farooq/AFP via Getty Images
