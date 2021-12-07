Sign up for our daily briefing

'Pharma Bro' company Vyera Pharmaceuticals settles with FTC

Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli and lead defense attorney Benjamin Brafman speak to the press in 2017. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Tuesday a settlement agreement with Vyera Pharmaceuticals that will require the company to pay victims of its drug-pricing inflation scheme.

The big picture: The FTC and seven states accused Vyera along with former CEO and 'Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli of violating antitrust law when he raised the price of Daraprim by 4,000%.

Background: Vyera acquired the life-saving drug in 2015 "and immediately raised the list price from $17.50 to $750 per tablet," according to the FTC's statement.

  • He then "created a web of anticompetitive restrictions" that were meant to delay and slow down the production of generic versions of the drug.

Details: The order requires Vyera as well as its parent company Phoenixus AG to pay up to $40 million in relief for the victims.

Between the lines: Shkreli did not reach a settlement in the lawsuit and is set to begin trial Dec. 14.

What they're saying: Vyera, Mulleady and Shkreli "shamelessly engaged in illegal conduct that allowed them to maintain their exorbitant and monopolistic price of a life-saving drug — letting pharma bros get rich, while others paid the price,” James said.

  • "This strong relief sets a new standard and puts corporate leaders on notice that they will face severe consequences for ripping off the public by wantonly monopolizing markets," FTC Chair Lina M. Khan added.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
12 mins ago - Economy & Business

Biden's pick to lead major banking regulator drops out

Saule Omarova, nominee for Comptroller of the Currency, at a confirmation hearing on Nov. 18. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden's pick to head one of the country's most powerful banking regulators is dropping out of consideration for the post, according to a statement from Biden that accepted the withdrawal.

Why it matters: Saule Omarova, nominated to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, faced a tough path to confirmation — with opposition from Republicans and moderate Democrats.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge temporarily blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

President Biden delivers remarks at the White House on Dec. 6 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors nationwide.

Why it matters: It's the latest setback in the Biden administration's rollout of COVID vaccine requirements. Federal judges in two states temporarily barred the administration from enforcing mandates for millions of workers last week.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary BasuDave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

Biden threatens Putin

Photo: Kremlin Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In a video call that lasted for just over two hours on Tuesday, President Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that if Russia invades Ukraine the U.S. will impose unprecedented sanctions and provide additional weaponry to the Ukrainians, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Why it matters: Russia's military activity on the border with Ukraine has triggered alarms from the U.S. and its European allies of a potential large-scale Russian invasion in early 2022. Sullivan said Biden made clear to Putin that, "things we did not do in 2014, we are prepared to do now."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow