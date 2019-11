PG&E lost a challenge Wednesday to a California law holding it liable for billions of dollars in wildfire damage connected to its equipment, Bloomberg first reported.

Why it matters: The ruling in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali is a victory for victims of the state's 2017 and 2018 wildfires, who are hoping to collect billions of dollars in the utility’s bankruptcy over damage to property sustained in wildfires.